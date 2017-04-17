House Enhancement Tips For Taking Advantage Of Your Financial Investment

Well, you've decided to improve your home. Good for you! However, there is so much information that you may not have a clue where to begin. Don't worry, home improvement tips are here! Listed below are some tips that will help you get started and organized so that you can become a home improvement expert.

Lampshades are not typically very interesting. By decorating these shades with stencils and paint from a craft store, you can turn a dreary lamp into a focal point in any room. This helps add personality to your rooms and really enhances a plain lamp shade.

Go with a light tile when re-doing your roof. Light colors reflect sunlight, as opposed to dark colors which absorb them. This reflection reduces the amount of heat that accumulates in your attic. This is a great way to save on your monthly bills.

Make sure to have your home inspected before starting any major renovations. Checking for roofing issues, termites, electrical issues and plumbing beforehand can save you a lot of trouble down the road. Finding issues like these when you are halfway through a renovation process can be a nightmare on your budget.

If you have hardwood floors and pets, you know that it is almost inevitable that a urinating accident will or already has taken place. There is a simple solution to saving your hardwood floor. Find the stain on your flooring and take a bottle of hydrogen peroxide. Sit next to the stain and start pouring peroxide on the stain slowly. Make sure to exercise caution, because too much peroxide can damage your floors and have a negative effect. If used in the right doses, the peroxide will lighten the appearance of the stain.

If you find the idea of a prefabricated dog house too much to bear, consider purchasing a kit from any of the dozens of creative online businesses who sell unique and attractive building plans for pet homes. These custom pet homes are designed to complement your landscaping without appearing out of place in your outdoor living area.

Is an older person living with you? If so, then you should make sure your home renovations are safe, mobile, and easily accessible to this elderly individual. Installing a shower where you step in can be a good way to prevent an injury from taking place. Grab bars can also make a home safer and more comfortable.

If you live in an older home with its original fixtures, chances are you may need some major updates to keep the sinks and tubs looking fresh. Finding mint-condition vintage fixtures is time-consuming and expensive, but modern fixtures don't quite jive with a vintage room. Instead, consider refinishing your porcelain, fiberglass, or cast-iron fixtures. The process is far more affordable and can be completed fairly quickly.

Look for stores that can provide inexpensive storage for built in closet projects. You can save money by installing it yourself instead of paying a contractor to create a closet system. Many times, the quality will be very similar to a paid professional. However, you can get it done yourself in a faster amount of time, if you can follow instructions.

Drain the water out of the hot water heater twice a year. Well-maintained water heaters can last much longer and run better. Just put a hose on the drain value and release the water.

Sometimes, as any pet owner can tell you, your pets can be destructive. If you have had a dog tear holes into your carpet do not despair. You can actually cut out a square of carpet, measure it, and using carpet tape actually mold the piece right in the empty slot seamlessly.

Treat your wall to a dolly! No, not to a child's toy but to a specially made anchor and toggle bolt! The shank of a dolly expands when you screw it tight. It can be used to hold a picture or other light object in place on the surface of a hollow wall where there is no underlying stud to nail to.

Add a bit more swing to your home run swings when playing baseball, by putting a little uppercut into them. When it's a higher pitch, add a bit of a slight uppercut to your swing to really send that ball flying. That kind of swing relies more on powerful hip and midsection muscles to be successful, so you also get a great workout.

To add style to your walls without spending a lot of money, hang up family photos. While artwork can be costly, picture frames can be picked up on the cheap. Don't feel like you have to pay for a professional photoshoot. Even normal photos shot with a digital camera can look very stylish when framed.

For an easy way to update your home, consider covering dated popcorn ceilings with plaster. All you need is a bucket of joint compound, a wide putty knife for spreading the mud, and plenty of patience. You can create a smooth surface over the popcorn or get creative with the way you apply the mud, and you can paint over the plaster for a modern look.

If you are interested in saving money on heating and cooling bills in your home one of the first steps you should take are stopping up drafts. It is said that up to 40% of the energy lost in your home is because of air leakages. Start with the doors of your home.

Before deciding on how to improve your home, review these tips, and choose the best options for your home, your budget, your family and your situation. Save time, save money and save effort by knowing ahead of time what to avoid and what to strive for when updating your home.