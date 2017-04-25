Tips For The Do-It-Yourself Home Enhancement Project

There is a lot that can go wrong with home improvement projects. Remodeling or fixing up your home can make it a much nicer place to live and can raise your property value, if you do it correctly. This is a bit of advice we have put together for you to keep in mind on your next home improvement weekend.

Want to save a coat or two of paint? When you paint wood or drywall that needs to be primed first tint the primer to match your final paint color. By tinting the primer you will reduce the amount of coats you need to paint the surface by a coat or two.

To avoid costly mistakes when painting a room, make a small investment in the paint samples that many retailers offer. You can get 8 ounce sample sizes in any available color. For a small cost, you can apply paint to a big enough area to really get a feel for how the paint will look, much more accurately than with paint chips alone.

You don't have to throw out your old wicker patio furniture. Sure, it may be weathered, but you can make them good as new. Replace your old cushions, or sew a new cover for them. Buy some cheap spray paint in shocking black or elegant white and spray your wicker set in the chosen color. Make sure to wear a protective mask over your mouth for safety. This can make your patio set look good as new and give you a reason to spend the day outdoors.

TV entertainment stands cost quite a bit of money. A great viable alternative to those expensive stands is buying a nice dresser. You can put your TV on top and use the dresser drawers to store your DVDs and CD's. Your remote controls and electronic manuals can also be stored in a drawer preventing it from being an eyesore.

A well known rule for doing any kind of construction, repair, or renovation work is to measure twice and cut once. This age old saying still holds up today in every circumstance. Following this rule will allow you to avoid costly and time consuming mistakes associated with projects by using less materials and saving time and effort on labor.

Add motion detection capability to your home's front door. By turning the light on only when it is needed, they will save you money on your electricity bill. A lighting system that uses motion detectors to illuminate the exterior of your home can be a useful theft-deterrent.

Put fire extinguishers in several rooms of your home. Fire extinguishers are particularly important in the kitchen, but they would be a wise investment for practically every room. Fires can break out in electrical wiring, where a chimney passes through a ceiling, and practically anywhere. Be prepared!

Planning landscaping to reduce water usage is not just for homeowners in drought-stricken areas. Between changing weather patterns, rising populations and falling water tables, water for home irrigation is only going to grow more expensive. By selecting plant species that require less water than the usual landscaping standards, a wise homeowner can save a lot of money.

If you are working on your own home improvement project involving laying brick, make sure you use brick ties in sufficient quantity. Brick ties are metal clips used to anchor bricks to the wall structure (wood studs or what have you) behind them. Many do-it-yourself types are seduced by the apparent sturdiness of bricks and fail to realize that they must be secured to the wall via brick ties.

Extension cords and cables can easily get tangled. There is nothing more annoying than reaching for an extension cord and realizing that it is tangled. A great way to keep your extension cords from tangling, is by coiling them neatly into a bucket when not in use. This way, when you need them, you can just reach in and use.

When you are remodeling your bathroom, make sure not to add carpeting to the floor. Not only does carpeting stain easily, but the water from the shower will give the carpet, and subsequently your whole bathroom, a foul odor. Instead, go with a tile that can withstand any water that may get on the floor.

When painting your bathroom, kitchen, or other area that sees lots of moisture (or kids' hands), choose a semi-gloss or high-gloss paint. Unlike flat (matte) paints, glossy surfaces are easier to wipe clean and are less likely to show spots when exposed to moisture from steamy showers or boiling pots.

Crown molding can add a remarkable effect to walls. If your walls are plain, crown molding adds a little zest and flavor to them instead of them being flat and boring. Crown molding is something that is both cheap and easy to install.

Diagnosing lost water pressure isn't as challenging as you might think. First, ask your neighbors to see if they are experiencing the same issue. If not, the problem is internal to your home. Compare pressure from one faucet to another to figure out where the problem comes from. You may just need to adjust an aerator, but if the problem seems more complex, it's best to hire a professional.

As you know, lots of people would like to take on home improvement projects, but give up when they realize how challenging they are. It can be easy to do home improvement projects when equipped with the proper information. It can be simple if you use this article's advice.