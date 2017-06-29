Intro To Pest Control: What You Should Know

Taking pest control into your own hands doesn't necessarily mean you have to call an expensive exterminator. There are plenty of pests that you can get rid of by using old-fashioned tried and true simple tips. This article is jam packed with great advice to help you make your home less than desirable to common pests.

Check to see if you have any centipedes around the house. Centipedes usually will prey on other bugs, so if you have a lot of them, you may be infested. In this case, the best thing that you can do is to hire a professional to help get rid of the issue in your home.

Always store your food carefully. The scent that comes from your food can attract all different types of pests. You don't need to provide pests with something they like. You should also take out your garbage as soon as it is full. Pests like this scent too.

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

Make sure that you mow your lawn frequently. Mowing your lawn is a great way to get rid of the excess matter that is in your front yard, and will kill some of the bugs left stranded. This is a good way to keep your area looking tidy, while reducing pests around your house.

If you see that there is a sudden infestation of bugs in and around your home, look around for trash that may have been left out. Bugs, insects and animals will run to this, as cleaning this mess up can get rid of your issue effectively, saving you time and money.

If you believe you have bed bugs, you can help control the population by washing your clothes. However, you have to be careful when doing so. Put all of your clothing into a plastic bag. Seal it up to take it to the laundry room. Wash it all in the hottest water possible and then dry it on high heat. Remember that it is very hard to eradicate bed bugs on your own, so call around and see if a company will do a free inspection for you.

Avoid using pesticides that you can purchase in a grocery store. These are usually extremely potent to humans, but do little to get rid of the pest problem. They also require a lot of preparation and clean-up. If you choose to use chemicals to rid your home of pests you will likely find more success using a professional.

When the weather gets cool in the fall, outdoor pests will seek out your home as a source of warmth. Specifically bedbugs, bats and mice all will try to get into your home during the colder months. Make sure the exterior of your home is sealed so these pests can't get inside.

Do not waste your money on bed bug bombs. Instead, get some Alpine Dust or some Phantom Aerosol and apply these products to your mattress. These non-repelling products are toxic to bed bugs and other pest but they are impossible to detect, which means the pest will not hide from it.

To ensure that pests do not come near your food, you must properly store your food items. Either plastic or glass works; just make sure whatever you get has a strong lid. Steer clear of paper or cardboard packaging, because pests can chew through them.

Here's a trick for finding and eradicating silverfish in the home. Wet a newspaper and put it on the floor overnight. Certain people claim that the silverfish were on the newspaper in the morning. You have to be quick when you throw away the paper, as the silverfish will scatter.

Washing hands frequently doesn't just prevent colds, it can keep bugs away also. Never touch cabinets, drawers or open the fridge while you are preparing food without first washing your hands. The remnants on your fingers can leave a tempting scent for lurking insects or even provide them with a good meal.

Talk to friends and family about what has worked for them. You might be at your wits' end when you are dealing with pests. That's when you need to take a step back and find out what has worked for other people. Your friends and family may be able to step in and help you come up with a better plan.

If you've got wood damage and you are thinking termites are to blame, check out the wood rings. If you see damage to the rings, then you probably do not have termites because termites eat only the softer center of the wood and not the rings. If you see the rings are intact, you are certainly among the termites.

If your roses are not flourishing because of an aphid infestation, grab a banana. Simply chop up your banana peels and place around your rose bushes. The banana peels will not only keep the aphids away, but they will also added valuable potassium to your soil which will result in beautiful blooms.

Don't neglect appliances when it comes to pest control. Bugs like the warmth inside the components of the fridge, microwave, washer and dryer and even little things like the toaster and coffee pot. Be sure to saturate them with your pest-control solution, washing them carefully again before the next time you use them with food.

Create a break between your landscaping and your foundation. Pests will often prefer to crawl in the shadows and under things. When you leave a clear boundary between your yard and your foundation, pests will be less likely to happen into your home, opting to stay in the safety and cool of the lawn.

Try using orange oil to keep insects at bay. Insects do not like the smell of orange oil as it is poisonous to many of them. The added benefit is that you can use it to clean your home. If you have not yet tried orange oil you definitely should.

With this information in hand, it is time to exterminate the pests that have invaded your home. Start using this advice right away to get rid of them. Before long, these pests will be gone and you can have your house back again.